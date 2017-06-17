WATCH: Jimmer Fredette goes 92-of-100 from 3-point land for charity

Jimmer Fredette did not play in the NBA this season, instead taking his talents to China where he starred for the Shanghai Sharks, making the All-Star Game, leading the league in scoring, and winning an International MVP award.

Though he wasn't able to make an NBA roster, it was clear from his performance in China that he can still score the ball and has a wicked outside shot. Back in the States, he made that clear once again during a charity event, as he drained 92 out of 100 3-pointers.

Firing in 92 out of 100 free throws would have been impressive, but hitting that mark from 3-point land is even more so. Add in the fact that he was doing this for charity, and it's just a really special feat.