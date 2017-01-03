WATCH: Jimmy Butler goes off for 52 as Bulls get much needed win
Chicago star makes tough shot after tough shot en route to a win with a spectacular stat line.
It seems like every night there's a new incredible statistical performance in the NBA. Isaiah Thomas drops 52 on the Heat on Friday, James Harden puts up a 53-16-17 triple-double on Sunday, and now for the third time in four days, another player has put up half-a-hundred.
Jimmy Butler dropped a career high 52 points on 15-of-24 shooting, along with 12 boards, six assists and three steals as the Chicago Bulls got a much needed win over the Charlotte Hornets, 118-111. Butler put up the third biggest scoring night ever at United Center behind, you guessed it, Michael Jordan.
Watch, in all his glory:
If the Bulls were better, Butler would have a heck of an MVP case. He's the most impactful player on both ends for Chicago, and is legitimately one of the best tough-shot makers in the entire league. He has a comfort level in uncomfortable situations that is rivaled by almost no one. And unlike many of the other MVP candidates, Butler is just as good on the defensive end.
The Bulls are trying to pull out of a tailspin, and their only real chance to do so will be behind Butler continuing to put up performances like this.
