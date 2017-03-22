WATCH: John Stockton recreates buzzer beater that sent Jazz to 1997 NBA Finals

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine! today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts,throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

From 1992-1996, the Utah Jazz went to three Western Conference Finals, falling short each time, first to the Trail Blazers, then to the Rockets, and then to the SuperSonics (RIP). In 1997, however, they finally got over the hump, thanks to their legendary point guard, John Stockton.

In the 1997 Western Conference Finals, the Jazz had a 3-2 lead on Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets heading into Game 6 in Houston. With just under three seconds remaining, and the score tied at 100, the Jazz had the ball, and were taking it out on the sideline.

Setting up in a stack formation, Stockton popped out near midcourt, where he received a pass from Byron Russell, and found himself wide open. Charles Barkley tried to rush over, but it was too late; Stockton was already dribbling into an open 3, and it was all net. The Jazz won 103-100, clinching their first ever Western Conference title.

Wednesday night, the Jazz will honor that 1997 squad during their game against the New York Knicks. With Stockton and Russell both in town, the two decided to recreate Stockton’s famous shot from the ‘97 WCF.

John Stockton just reenacted The Shot!!!! He made Bryon Russell inbound it to him. Pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/9prZwtFjQC — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) March 22, 2017

That was pretty cool. Even in jeans, Stockton is still automatic.