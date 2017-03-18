WATCH: John Wall goes for career-high 20 assists in win over Bulls
He's not the MVP, but he's not far off
John Wall is not in the MVP conversation, but the list of “next tier” guys definitely includes the Washington star. Wall put up a career-high 20 assists on Friday night, including a late crucial dish to Marcin Gortat to salt the game away. Wall is second in assists at 10.7 this season, and that number jumped after his career night in a win over the Bulls, 112-107.
Wall has carried the Wizards to the third seed and could finish as high as first in the East. Wall is the best player, and has been the second-best play maker behind James Harden this season. He’s having a career year in shooting and in steals, and he’s one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Wall’s not going to win MVP or get many votes, but his case is out there.
Friday night was just the latest example.
