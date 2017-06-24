WATCH: Josh Jackson won't be taking up baseball any time soon

Josh Jackson is extremely good at basketball.

That is why the Phoenix Suns chose him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night, as they hope he can join fellow youngsters Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss on their rebuilding journey.

They did not pick him because of his baseball skills, which is a good thing, because as he showed Friday night, Josh Jackson is not extremely good at baseball.

Jackson made the journey from Brooklyn to Phoenix the day after the draft, and while in town stopped by an Arizona Diamondbacks game, where he threw out a ceremonial first pitch along with Haason Reddick, who was the first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft.

And, well, uh, let's just say this won't be on the Josh Jackson highlight reel when we look back at his career.

The 6-foot-8 Jackson took the mound wearing a hat that barely fit over his stylish afro, went into a mini windup, and uncorked an errant pitch that sailed well wide of the catcher, and rattled around the backstop.

Let's hope Jackson's jumper is a bit more accurate than his pitches.