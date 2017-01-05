WATCH: Justin Timberlake shows off shooting range with two half-court shots

The dude has talent ...

Catching the action at Staples Center between the Grizzlies and Lakers on Tuesday, Justin Timberlake decided to cash in his Memphis' minority owner status by getting some shots up after the game.

Known for having excellent vocal range, Timberlake apparently also has range on the court as he nailed two half-court shots:

Still got that range... Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!

A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke...

A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Timberlake conveniently doesn't mention how many attempts he had to take before nailing both half-courts shots. But making just one is no easy task and he made two, so let's give him some credit.

