WATCH: Kawhi Leonard beats Rockets with clutch 3, block on James Harden

Want to see what makes Kawhi Leonard such a transcendent player in a less-than-10-second sequence? In the final minute of the San Antonio Spurs’ 112-110 come-from-behind victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday, Leonard hit a 3-pointer off the dribble, then immediately pinned James Harden’s layup against the glass on the other end.

Check it out above.

Leonard finished with 39 points, matching Harden’s point total, plus six rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks. He shot 12-for-18, 4-for-5 from deep and 11-for-11 from the line. He played 39 minutes and committed just a single turnover. This is close to a perfect game, and it’s just the latest example of why he should be part of the MVP discussion. Leonard is the No. 1 option and by far the best player on a 49-13 team, and his diversified offensive game is almost on the same level as his defense now.

The four most recent victories on the Spurs’ eight-game winning streak have all been decided by one possession or in overtime. In each of them, Leonard has made crucial plays. He’s generally not thought of as one of the league’s most clutch players, but he should be, especially because he does it on both ends in crunch time.