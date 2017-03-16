WATCH: Kawhi Leonard soars for an emphatic slam in Spurs' loss to Blazers

There’s no question that Kawhi Leonard is one of the league’s top players, and if he doesn’t win the MVP, he figures to at least finish among the top three. But for as great as Leonard is, he usually isn’t featured among the top plays of the night; his greatness tends to fly under the radar.

Wednesday night, however, he switched his style up, making a play sure to leave an impression on anyone who was watching. Early in the third quarter, Leonard took a pass at the top of the key, pump faked, then drove to the basket, only to find a few Portland Trail Blazers in the way.

No matter, however, as Leonard elevated anyways and flew right through the defense to crush home an emphatic one-hand slam.

There’s certainly nothing about that dunk that will stay under the radar.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, Leonard’s dunk wasn’t enough on Wednesday night. The Trail Blazers escaped with a 110-106 victory after a frantic final few minutes. With the loss, the Spurs (52-15) now sit a full game back of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the Western Conference.