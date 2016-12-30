WATCH: Kemba Walker celebrates his basket just a bit too soon
Hornets star thought his shot was good, sure of it, and it looked good, but It was not
Sometimes, you're good, and you know it.
Sometimes, you're Kemba Walker vs. the Heat on Thursday night.
Walker did finish with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 91-82 win over the Heat, so the night's not a total loss. But that's a pretty classic Swaggy P moment, and you never want to have a Swaggy P moment.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Hornets hilariously campaign for Kemba
Charlotte produced a Texas Walker spoof based around its star
-
George frustrated with Pacers' season
PG is not a happy camper in Indiana but is hopeful for the future
-
Bulls' Hoiberg reportedly on hot seat
The coach may not be the only non-player looking over his shoulder as Chicago struggles
-
LeBron unhappy with play against Celtics
He was clearly upset about his eight turnovers and poor shooting from the stripe
-
Allen appointed to Holocaust council
Allen has a new job after basketball, an appointment that'll add to his retirement chores
-
Isaiah Thomas: Celtics behind Cavs
Star point man was honest about Boston in relation to Cleveland after Thursday loss
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre