WATCH: Kemba Walker celebrates his basket just a bit too soon

Hornets star thought his shot was good, sure of it, and it looked good, but It was not

Sometimes, you're good, and you know it.

Sometimes, you're Kemba Walker vs. the Heat on Thursday night.

Walker did finish with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 91-82 win over the Heat, so the night's not a total loss. But that's a pretty classic Swaggy P moment, and you never want to have a Swaggy P moment.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

