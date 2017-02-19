WATCH: Kevin Durant announced as 'OKC's own' at NBA All-Star Saturday

During All-Star festivities Saturday night in New Orleans, the Pelicans’ PA announcer introduced Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant as “OKC’s own Kevin Durant.”

Durant reacted exactly as you pictured he might: stone-faced then calmly chucks up the deuce.

He thought Durant was still on the Thunder. 😂 A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

Yep, that was awkward.

Fortunately for Durant, uncomfortable situations are becoming the new norm. His strained relationship with Russell Westbrook is painful to see even just observing from afar, and it’s pretty clear being identified with his former team was enough to at least raise the hairs on the back of his head.

Hey, maybe the PA announcer was getting him warmed up for Sunday, where Durant will team up with Westbrook on the NBA Western Conference All-Star team. That surely won’t be awkward, either.