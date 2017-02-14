WATCH: Kevin Durant has savage response for Nuggets fan who tries to taunt him

The Nuggets put the NBA on notice on Monday night, beating the Warriors by 22 points and setting an all-time record for 3-pointers in the process.

Denver is currently in the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference, two games ahead of the Kings and Blazers, which means the Nuggets have a decent chance to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

If they do end up securing the 8-seed, they'd most likely run into the top-seeded Warriors in the first round. The people in Denver are well aware of this, and one fan decided to remind Kevin Durant of that fact as he headed to the locker room after the Nuggets' huge win on Monday, shouting "See you in the playoffs!"

Durant wasted no time with his savage response.

Man, just straight savage. To be walking off the court after just getting run off the floor by an inferior team and still have the bravado to shout, "Yeah, we'll sweep your ass."

Durant just added some major fuel to the Nuggets' playoff push. In a season where everyone is penciling in the Warriors and Cavs in the NBA Finals, it's nice to have some drama unfolding between two teams that could potentially meet in the first round.

Of course Durant is probably 100 percent right -- the Warriors would likely sweep the Nuggets. But at least now we know Denver is capable of throwing in 24 3-pointers in any given playoff game, which would be enough to beat the Warriors at least once -- maybe.