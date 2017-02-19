WATCH: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook continue to awkwardly avoid each other

Most of the time, I think this Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook thing is completely blown out of proportion. I think it’s mostly media created, or at least media intensified, and here I am again perpetuating a feud that may or may not exist by writing this very blog.

But their beef just keeps passing the eye test.

Check the tape from NBA All-Star Saturday.

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook continue to avoid one another. pic.twitter.com/bfeDwsRLRZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 18, 2017

This is, of course, on the heels of Durant and Westbrook jawing at each other all night long in Durant’s recent return to Oklahoma City with the Warriors. I don’t know, man. This thing might be kinda real. I feel like Durant would be happy to let bygones be bygones (you know, with my knowing him so well and everything), but Westbrook is a straight-up pitbull, and when he gets mad, all bets are off.

If Steve Kerr decides to play Westbrook with the four Warriors in Sunday’s All-Star Game, Russ seriously might not pass the ball one time.