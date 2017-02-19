WATCH: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook continue to awkwardly avoid each other

It's almost like they went through a bad divorce or something

Most of the time, I think this Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook thing is completely blown out of proportion. I think it’s mostly media created, or at least media intensified, and here I am again perpetuating a feud that may or may not exist by writing this very blog.

But their beef just keeps passing the eye test. 

Check the tape from NBA All-Star Saturday. 

This is, of course, on the heels of Durant and Westbrook jawing at each other all night long in Durant’s recent return to Oklahoma City with the Warriors. I don’t know, man. This thing might be kinda real. I feel like Durant would be happy to let bygones be bygones (you know, with my knowing him so well and everything), but Westbrook is a straight-up pitbull, and when he gets mad, all bets are off. 

If Steve Kerr decides to play Westbrook with the four Warriors in Sunday’s All-Star Game, Russ seriously might not pass the ball one time. 

