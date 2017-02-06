WATCH: Kevin Garnett narrates Paul Pierce's last shot in Boston

Here's something that will bring a smile to your face and maybe even tears to your eyes if you're a Boston Celtics fan: On Sunday, Kevin Garnett filmed his television as former teammate Paul Pierce gave the TD Garden one last special moment. In his final game in Boston, Pierce checked back into the game with 19.8 seconds left to an enormous ovation, and after sitting on the bench for most of the afternoon, took a 3-pointer as the crowd went crazy.

Garnett yelled, "For the people!" when Pierce launched it and, "My dude!" when it dropped through the net. Watch:

These magical moments doe"🔥🤘🍀💯😂... PURE MAGIC... THX U "TROOOF".. @PAULPIERCE ENJOY THAT ISHH.... DESERVE EVERY BIT OF IT... LOVE BRO👊💯 A video posted by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

Pure magic, indeed. Pierce is chasing a title with the Los Angeles Clippers before he walks away from his playing career, but part of me wishes he'd retire right now on that storybook ending. Then he could join Garnett's "Area 21" on TNT.