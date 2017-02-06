WATCH: Kevin Garnett narrates Paul Pierce's last shot in Boston
The Celtics legends will forever be linked
Here's something that will bring a smile to your face and maybe even tears to your eyes if you're a Boston Celtics fan: On Sunday, Kevin Garnett filmed his television as former teammate Paul Pierce gave the TD Garden one last special moment. In his final game in Boston, Pierce checked back into the game with 19.8 seconds left to an enormous ovation, and after sitting on the bench for most of the afternoon, took a 3-pointer as the crowd went crazy.
Garnett yelled, "For the people!" when Pierce launched it and, "My dude!" when it dropped through the net. Watch:
Pure magic, indeed. Pierce is chasing a title with the Los Angeles Clippers before he walks away from his playing career, but part of me wishes he'd retire right now on that storybook ending. Then he could join Garnett's "Area 21" on TNT.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Frye doesn't feel bad about Love rumors
Trade rumors: not a big deal, apparently
-
Curry wants on Team USA in 2019, 2020
The back-to-back MVP has never played in the Olympics
-
Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from HS
A replica of the Lakers legend's jersey, shoes and trophy are missing from a display case
-
Wall: Cavs biggest matchup of career
It's happening on Monday
-
Cousins after win: 'F--- Golden State'
The Kings star had a NSFW way of celebrating the win over the Warriors
-
Power Rankings: Raptors free-falling
Toronto drops further down while red-hot Miami moves way up
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre