WATCH: Kevin Garnett narrates Paul Pierce's last shot in Boston

The Celtics legends will forever be linked

Here's something that will bring a smile to your face and maybe even tears to your eyes if you're a Boston Celtics fan: On Sunday, Kevin Garnett filmed his television as former teammate Paul Pierce gave the TD Garden one last special moment. In his final game in Boston, Pierce checked back into the game with 19.8 seconds left to an enormous ovation, and after sitting on the bench for most of the afternoon, took a 3-pointer as the crowd went crazy.

Garnett yelled, "For the people!" when Pierce launched it and, "My dude!" when it dropped through the net. Watch:

Pure magic, indeed. Pierce is chasing a title with the Los Angeles Clippers before he walks away from his playing career, but part of me wishes he'd retire right now on that storybook ending. Then he could join Garnett's "Area 21" on TNT.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

