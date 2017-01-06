WATCH: Kevin Garnett reminds Charles Barkley that he never won a ring
Barkely and Garnett trade some quips
In a tradition that has carried on into his post-playing career, Charles Barkley's loquaciousness often gets him in trouble. At least on Thursday, it was all in good fun.
Talking with Kevin Garnett and Gary Payton for a segment on "Inside the NBA," Barkley joked that the recently retired Timberwolves and Celtics superstar is "a borderline Hall-of-Famer." Barkley is actually right since Garnett just retired and won't be eligible for the Hall until 2021. But that didn't stop Garnett was offering his own playful jab back at Barkley, reminding the Hall-of-Fame forward that unlike everybody else on the show, he had never won a championship:
Barkley is often reminded of this fact when he is spouting off at the mouth, expounding on his often wrong analysis so he took this jab in good stride, laughing it off. But Barkley should've know better to joke with Garnett, as that is one guy you never mess with.
