WATCH: Klay Thompson unknowingly interrupts Stephen Curry's pregame routine
Steph just had to laugh at Thompson's aloofness
From swishing halfcourt jumpers to an elaborate dribbling routine, Stephen Curry's pregame warmup is well choreographed and integral to the Warriors star's mindset. This even extends to the pregame layup line, where Curry uses the opportunity to cut loose by engaging in some shenanigans like throwing a basketball like a football or using the ball to "play" golf or bowl. But apparently Klay Thompson is unaware of Curry's activity.
Before dominating the Pistons 127-107 on Thursday, Curry put a ball on the ground and went to kick it like a field goal. Thompson however, wandered into Curry's vicinity and after seeing an unclaimed ball on the court, he did what one naturally does - he shot it:
Yo Klay someone was using that ball 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gew3xKiU0a— CSN Warriors News (@CSNWarriors) January 13, 2017
Curry doubled over in laughter as soon as Thompson took his ball, but thanks to a helpful ballboy, the Warriors star quickly got to complete his routine. Crisis averted.
