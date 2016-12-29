WATCH: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony gets ejected for hitting Thabo Sefolosha's face
New York star Carmelo Anthony won't return on Wednesday
New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter. With 3:08 left in the quarter, Anthony earned a flagrant-2 foul for hitting Hawks swingman Thabo Sefolosha in the face.
Watch:
The replays:
Melo ejected after flagrant 2 on Thabo Sefolosha pic.twitter.com/XfiQ4dj9jB— The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) December 29, 2016
Oof, that's a tough one. Regardless of whether or not Anthony meant to hit Sefolosha that hard, if you strike another player in the face, it's pretty simple: you're getting ejected. Knicks fans might argue that Anthony was reacting to Sefolosha initiating contact, but the referees didn't have much of a choice here.
