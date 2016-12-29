WATCH: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony gets ejected for hitting Thabo Sefolosha's face

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter. With 3:08 left in the quarter, Anthony earned a flagrant-2 foul for hitting Hawks swingman Thabo Sefolosha in the face.

Watch:

The replays:

Melo ejected after flagrant 2 on Thabo Sefolosha pic.twitter.com/XfiQ4dj9jB — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) December 29, 2016

Oof, that's a tough one. Regardless of whether or not Anthony meant to hit Sefolosha that hard, if you strike another player in the face, it's pretty simple: you're getting ejected. Knicks fans might argue that Anthony was reacting to Sefolosha initiating contact, but the referees didn't have much of a choice here.