WATCH: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony gets ejected for hitting Thabo Sefolosha's face

New York star Carmelo Anthony won't return on Wednesday

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter. With 3:08 left in the quarter, Anthony earned a flagrant-2 foul for hitting Hawks swingman Thabo Sefolosha in the face.

Watch:

The replays:

Oof, that's a tough one. Regardless of whether or not Anthony meant to hit Sefolosha that hard, if you strike another player in the face, it's pretty simple: you're getting ejected. Knicks fans might argue that Anthony was reacting to Sefolosha initiating contact, but the referees didn't have much of a choice here.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

