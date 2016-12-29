WATCH: Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis shows why he's special with block, dunk

New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis is as exciting as any young player in the league, and you probably don't need an unbelievable nine-second sequence from Wednesday's 102-98 OT loss against the Atlanta Hawks to understand that. If you missed the sequence, you'll probably want to see it:

If you're a Knicks fan, every part of that made you feel giddy. It's basically an advertisement for Porzingis' timing on defense, ability to run the floor and remarkable knack for throwing down putback dunks. This is why he's the future of the franchise and arguably New York's best player right now.

Unfortunately for Porzingis and the Knicks, this story did not end well. With three seconds left in overtime and the Hawks up by three points, Thabo Sefolosha fouled Porzingis shooting a 3-pointer. Porzingis missed the first free throw, made the second and was called for a lane violation on the third after intentionally missing it, sending New York to its fifth loss in seven games.