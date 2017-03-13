WATCH: Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis snatches a layup right out of opponent's hands
The Knicks big man truly is a unicorn
There’s blocking a shot, and then there’s whatever Kristaps Porzingis just did to the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie. Late in the cross-town matchup between the Knicks and Nets Sunday evening, Porzingis made one of the defensive plays of the year.
As Dinwiddie drove to the rim, Porzingis left his man and came over to help. There in plenty of time, Porzingis was in prime position for a block. Instead, however, he went up with one hand and just snatched the ball from Dinwiddie before he could even get his attempt off.
The Knicks big man has been likened to a unicorn, and plays like this are exactly why. The combination of athleticism, timing, and hand-eye coordination for a person 7-foot-3 would be unbelievable if this video evidence to the contrary wasn’t right in front of us.
New York has had another rough season, and there figures to be plenty more drama as things unfold throughout the summer, but with Kristaps Porzingis in town, there’s a reason to tune in each and every night.
