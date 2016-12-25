WATCH: Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis spreads holiday cheer with Christmas dunk

In the first half of the New York Knicks' Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics, offense has not come easily. While the Celtics have created open 3-point looks off of ball movement just about whenever they wanted, the Knicks have had to work hard for their points, needing to get to the rim or make contested midrange jumpers.

One exception: near the end of the half, Kristaps Porzingis received a gift: a completely open lane to the basket. The Unicorn took advantage of this opportunity, attacking the rim with two hands:

Look at him hanging on the rim. Merry Kristaps, everybody.