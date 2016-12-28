WATCH: Kobe Bryant breaks down how to defend LeBron James
Future recently retired Hall of Famer explains what it takes to contain another future HOFer
Tales of Kobe Bryant's obsessive nature and intensity when it came to working on his game are legendary. The ways Bryant trained and analyzed the game are why he is future Hall of Famer and is one of the best players to ever play.
Bryant has taken this knowledge of training and of basketball and is producing a series of video shorts for ESPN called "Canvas." One was recently released and focuses on how to guard Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.
Aesthetically, the short is nicely produced and the old school video game graphics are a great touch. Bryant's narration is humorous at times, which matches the vibe of the film.
Not only would Bryant focus on game footage to defend an opponent, but also do exhaustive research on a his habits, routines and background. Bryant would use this info on defense. He understands some may view this as a bit over the top but adds it's essential to stopping great players.
It should be noted that Bryant really stopped James. LeBron's teams won the head-to-head matchup 16-6, with James averaging 28.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists. James also didn't stop Bryant, either, as the former Lakers superstar averaged 24.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
But as Bryant says in his video, you can only do so much against a great player and have to leave "the rest up to the basketball gods."
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
LeBron: 'No similarities' with Jordan
The Cavaliers superstar says he's not studying how Jordan remained dominant late in his ca...
-
Steph Curry gives LaMelo Ball a shoutout
The Warriors superstar was impressed by the half-court jumper
-
Karl 'surprised' by backlash to book
The former coach didn't exactly take back what he wrote, however
-
The 2016 year-end NBA wrapup
For one, seeing Kevin Durant in a Warriors uniform isn't so strange anymore
-
Report: Teams want 48-minute ref reports
Referees, meanwhile, were reportedly "thrilled" to hear Kevin Durant's comments
-
WATCH: Iguodala's absurd alley-oop pass
Andre Iguodala threw a between-the-legs, behind-the-back alley-oop to Shaun Livingston
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre