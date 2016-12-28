WATCH: Kobe Bryant breaks down how to defend LeBron James

Tales of Kobe Bryant's obsessive nature and intensity when it came to working on his game are legendary. The ways Bryant trained and analyzed the game are why he is future Hall of Famer and is one of the best players to ever play.

Bryant has taken this knowledge of training and of basketball and is producing a series of video shorts for ESPN called "Canvas." One was recently released and focuses on how to guard Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

Aesthetically, the short is nicely produced and the old school video game graphics are a great touch. Bryant's narration is humorous at times, which matches the vibe of the film.

Not only would Bryant focus on game footage to defend an opponent, but also do exhaustive research on a his habits, routines and background. Bryant would use this info on defense. He understands some may view this as a bit over the top but adds it's essential to stopping great players.

It should be noted that Bryant really stopped James. LeBron's teams won the head-to-head matchup 16-6, with James averaging 28.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists. James also didn't stop Bryant, either, as the former Lakers superstar averaged 24.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

But as Bryant says in his video, you can only do so much against a great player and have to leave "the rest up to the basketball gods."