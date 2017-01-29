WATCH: Kyrie Irving shreds Russell Westbrook one-on-one with nasty move

Kyrie Irving might have the best moves of any player in the NBA. You can make an argument for a lot of players. Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, etc. But you can't definitively say anyone is better than Irving. And you can ask Russell Westbrook for proof.

Westbrook is having an MVP season, and when he's locked in, he can still be an impactful defender, though he rarely is. On Sunday against the Cavs, Westbrook took on Kyrie Irving in isolation. And Irving put him in a food processor, chopped him up, and turned his ankles into granola.

Kyrie showing off the moves pic.twitter.com/KGTV9i1XXS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 29, 2017

That's a vicious reversal there, and it shows Irving's supernatural agility. Bear in mind that guy had major knee surgery 18 months ago. You can even sense Westbrook's hesitation. He knows what Irving can do and knows this won't work out well for him. And in fact, it did not.

Even MVP candidates get got by Irving.

Westbrook recorded his 24th triple-double, scoring 20 points and adding 12 rebound and 10 assists. But Irving countered with 29 points, and LeBron James had 25 as the Cavs won 107-91.