WATCH: Lakers' Nick Young gets trolled by his own meme

Swaggy P is memed in real life

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young's hilarious celebration after missing a shot is now an iconic moment in NBA blooper history. But while that miss has turned into a famous internet meme, the quizzical face he made in reaction to his mom calling him a "clown" has trumped all Swaggy P memes.

So since the meme above has reached legendary status, actor Lamorne Morris (most notably Winston from "New Girl") decided to confront the Lakers guard with it in real life prior to Saturday's Lakers-Clippers game to get his reaction:

Me and @erinlimofficial caught @swaggyp1 slippin. #33savage. #clippersvslakers

A video posted by Lamorne Morris (@lamorne) on

Got 'em and yet another priceless reaction from Young.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

