WATCH: Lakers' Nick Young gets trolled by his own meme
Swaggy P is memed in real life
Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young's hilarious celebration after missing a shot is now an iconic moment in NBA blooper history. But while that miss has turned into a famous internet meme, the quizzical face he made in reaction to his mom calling him a "clown" has trumped all Swaggy P memes.
So since the meme above has reached legendary status, actor Lamorne Morris (most notably Winston from "New Girl") decided to confront the Lakers guard with it in real life prior to Saturday's Lakers-Clippers game to get his reaction:
Got 'em and yet another priceless reaction from Young.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Thomas denies Schroder trash talk claim
Isaiah Thomas says he doesn't trash talk about players' mothers
-
Coaches will vote on new coaching award
The Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year is the newest coaching award
-
Curry: I can't see myself leaving GS
Curry doesn't plan on leaving the Warriors
-
Silver: More NBA coming to Mexico City
Adam Silver hints at more NBA in Mexico
-
NBA eyeing shorter games for millennials
The commissioner wants the league to take a "fresh look at the format"
-
WATCH: Steph's crazy practice shooting
Have we mentioned he's a great shooter?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre