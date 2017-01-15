WATCH: Lakers' Nick Young gets trolled by his own meme

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young's hilarious celebration after missing a shot is now an iconic moment in NBA blooper history. But while that miss has turned into a famous internet meme, the quizzical face he made in reaction to his mom calling him a "clown" has trumped all Swaggy P memes.

So since the meme above has reached legendary status, actor Lamorne Morris (most notably Winston from "New Girl") decided to confront the Lakers guard with it in real life prior to Saturday's Lakers-Clippers game to get his reaction:

Me and @erinlimofficial caught @swaggyp1 slippin. #33savage. #clippersvslakers A video posted by Lamorne Morris (@lamorne) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Got 'em and yet another priceless reaction from Young.