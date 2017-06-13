WATCH: LaVar Ball says he'd make Michael Jordan cry in game of 1-on-1
LaVar Ball (again) claimed he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1
The polarizing father-son duo of LaVar and Lonzo Ball made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday night, and you'll never believe this: LaVar had controversial things to say.
As usual, Lonzo was his calm, collected self, while his father spouted off the hottest of takes that once again included a claim that he could beat the greatest basketball player to walk the Earth.
"He too small, he too little," LaVar said, doubling down on a previous claim that he could take Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1. "If you weighing 210 pounds, we playing 1-on-1 -- you know I'm undefeated playing 1-on-1? I don't lose 1-on-1 ... If he [Michael Jordan] played me 1-on-1 he'd cry."
And in case MJ was watching in anger from one of his mansions late on Monday, LaVar made sure to note that public interest in a 1-on-1 game with he and The Goat would be non-existent. "Who would want to watch two 50-year-olds play now?" he added.
Answer: Literally everyone in America.
When asked if Lonzo could take MJ 1-on-1 now, he followed suit with his father's boast. "Right now? Yes." he said.
