WATCH: LeBron, Cavs run over GM to celebrate Dellavedova receiving ring
The Cavaliers properly welcomed Delly back to Cleveland and almost knocked out their GM
In his return to Cleveland on Wednesday, Matthew Dellavedova received a welcome much like the one Timofey Mozgov got on Saturday.
Just like when Mozgov received his championship ring, LeBron James and the Cavaliers mobbed Delly, tousling his hair and pushing him around during a pregame ceremony. However, the Cavs might have been a bit too aggressive this time -- they nearly knocked out their own GM David Griffin in the process:
.@matthewdelly is back in The Land for #CavsBucks and just received his Championship Ring! 💍🏆#WonForAllpic.twitter.com/UbnVsMJirw— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 22, 2016
Here is another angle, which shows Richard Jefferson basically pushing Griffin to the side:
Delly gets his NBA Championship Ring in Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/5fvuxM8Kt9— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 22, 2016
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue presented Mozgov his ring, so you would think he would have given Griffin a heads up. But Griffin also should've been aware the Cavs would mob Dellavedova like that because, after all, everybody loves Delly.
