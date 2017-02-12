WATCH: LeBron James and Kevin Durant star in Nike ad calling for 'equality'

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has long been a strong voice, not only in sports but also in the political realm.

Now it appears James, along with Kevin Durant and Serena Williams, have teamed up with Nike in making a statement in an advertisement calling for the same equality in sports to be extended beyond the playing field, surface or court.

"Equality should have no boundaries," the ad says, while showing a visual of Durant and other individuals spray-painting a line across the city symbolizing equality.

The powerful statement from Nike comes at an interesting time in what is either a brilliant marketing strategy by the company or highly coincidental.

Just days ago, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank received blowback for public comments supporting President Donald Trump and his business acumen, with Steph Curry, an Under Armour athlete, going on record and disagreeing.

With the political climate being what it is today, along with sports figures being looked on now more than ever, it's an interesting move by Nike and its athletes. There is no spray-painted line, so to speak, that divides sports and politics anymore. The two have never been more intertwined. And with James, Serena and Durant making this simple, yet strong statement on equality it's a sign of how far athletes have come in voicing their political opinions.