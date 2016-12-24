WATCH: LeBron James delivers $1.3 million in cash to game-show winners

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is an executive producer, along with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, of a new gameshow on NBC called "The Wall." The rules are, um, complicated, but it's a game show. So you get the same sense of human drama and lives changing as huge amounts of taxable income are transferred.

And so it was that James posted this emotional image to Instagram, as he delivered, in person, $1.3 million in cash to a lucky couple's house.

Christmas is the season for giving. Ever seen $1.3 million in cash hand delivered to an amazing family? Merry Christmas everyone! #TheWallonNBC #StriveForGreatness #RWTW A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

So a pretty cool scene, although I just wonder what the bank teller must have been thinking. "Oh, hey, here's LeBron James, getting $1.3 million in cash." What a weird day.

We'll see if "The Wall" takes off, but scenes like this one involving James will help show's exposure.