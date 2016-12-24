WATCH: LeBron James delivers $1.3 million in cash to game-show winners
Merry Christmas, indeed, courtesy of the Cavs' superstar who doubles as show exec producer
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is an executive producer, along with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, of a new gameshow on NBC called "The Wall." The rules are, um, complicated, but it's a game show. So you get the same sense of human drama and lives changing as huge amounts of taxable income are transferred.
And so it was that James posted this emotional image to Instagram, as he delivered, in person, $1.3 million in cash to a lucky couple's house.
So a pretty cool scene, although I just wonder what the bank teller must have been thinking. "Oh, hey, here's LeBron James, getting $1.3 million in cash." What a weird day.
We'll see if "The Wall" takes off, but scenes like this one involving James will help show's exposure.
