WATCH: LeBron James delivers $1.3 million in cash to game-show winners

Merry Christmas, indeed, courtesy of the Cavs' superstar who doubles as show exec producer

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is an executive producer, along with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, of a new gameshow on NBC called "The Wall." The rules are, um, complicated, but it's a game show. So you get the same sense of human drama and lives changing as huge amounts of taxable income are transferred.

And so it was that James posted this emotional image to Instagram, as he delivered, in person, $1.3 million in cash to a lucky couple's house.

So a pretty cool scene, although I just wonder what the bank teller must have been thinking. "Oh, hey, here's LeBron James, getting $1.3 million in cash." What a weird day.

We'll see if "The Wall" takes off, but scenes like this one involving James will help show's exposure.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories