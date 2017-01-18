WATCH: LeBron James Jr. shows great court vision, just like his father
LeBron James Jr. got game
LeBron James's 12-year-old son LeBron James Jr. is taking after his father and already displaying some serious basketball skills at such a young age. James Jr. can knock down half-court shots with relative ease and just like his father, has great court vision and handles.
Check it out for yourself:
With skills like that, it's no wonder Kentucky and Duke have standing offers for LeBron's son to join their team.
