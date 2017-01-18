WATCH: LeBron James Jr. shows great court vision, just like his father

LeBron James Jr. got game

LeBron James's 12-year-old son LeBron James Jr. is taking after his father and already displaying some serious basketball skills at such a young age. James Jr. can knock down half-court shots with relative ease and just like his father, has great court vision and handles.

Check it out for yourself:

With skills like that, it's no wonder Kentucky and Duke have standing offers for LeBron's son to join their team.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

