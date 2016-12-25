WATCH: LeBron James makes big-time block vs. Warriors ... again

In Sunday's Warriors-Cavaliers matchup, the first of the season, LeBron James was chasing for The Block 2.0 on Andre Iguodala as he spotted Iguodala coming up the floor. Iguodala passed ... and James got the massive block anyway.

That's just insane athleticism, the kind we've come to expect from James, and a big play to help the Cavaliers close an 11-point deficit to just two. Every time the Warriors started to get separation, James made a play to get it back under control.