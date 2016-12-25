WATCH: LeBron James makes big-time block vs. Warriors ... again
It's not the level of The Block from the NBA Finals, but it was pretty insane
In Sunday's Warriors-Cavaliers matchup, the first of the season, LeBron James was chasing for The Block 2.0 on Andre Iguodala as he spotted Iguodala coming up the floor. Iguodala passed ... and James got the massive block anyway.
LeBron 👏👏#PhantomCampic.twitter.com/uGzwQaVx7I— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2016
That's just insane athleticism, the kind we've come to expect from James, and a big play to help the Cavaliers close an 11-point deficit to just two. Every time the Warriors started to get separation, James made a play to get it back under control.
