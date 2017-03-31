WATCH: LeBron James mimics (mocks?) Lonzo Ball's wacky shooting motion

LaVar Ball has never been afraid to grab a microphone and speak his mind. And while most cede to his borderline insane tactics that entertain the masses, he might’ve met his match with LeBron James.

Ball has openly spoken about how his son Lonzo is more talented than any basketball player in the world. More talented than the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook. It’s a pretty crazy statement, one of many he’s made, but none drew a reaction from the world’s best player.

But when he opened his mouth and said LeBron’s kids will struggle to deal with the pressure of living up to their father, he opened up a can of worms.

LeBron wasn’t having that.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth,” James said at the time .

The feud seemingly ended there. But on Thursday evening during pre-game warm-ups, LeBron seemingly threw a bit of shade at his son, Lonzo, and his awkward shot release.

Is LeBron shading Lonzo Ball or nah? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cJgzFjB7m5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 31, 2017

That smirk says it all, as does the fact that there’s a total of one basketball players in the college or NBA ranks that have a shot similar to that. And that’s Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo has done nothing to draw a beef with LeBron throughout his UCLA career, but his father certainly has. Maybe it’s time LaVar realizes his own words have a bigger impact on his son’s than he might imagine.