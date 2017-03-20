WATCH: LeBron James puts on a first-quarter show against the Lakers
The bright lights of L.A. brought out the best from LeBron
It looks like sitting out Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers has LeBron James feeling well and rested, because he put on quite a show in the first quarter Sunday night against the Lakers.
The King had nine points in the opening frame, and he did it in style, as he continues to find ways to amaze after all these years.
First, he was out on the fastbreak, and while careening full speed down the lane, he casually brought the ball behind his back, from his left hand to his right, before finishing at the rim.
That looked easy, because he’s LeBron, but that was not easy.
About a minute later, he was working in the fastbreak, and before the Lakers knew what was happening, had turned the corner and was crushing a two-hand slam.
A few minutes later, LeBron made perhaps his best play of the quarter, driving baseline before skying for a thunderous one-hand slam over poor Julius Randle, who went up to challenge him, but might as well have not even been there.
It sure is good to be king.
