WATCH: LeBron James reminds heckling Warriors fans how many rings he has

LeBron James took a big ol' "L" on Monday night against the Warriors in the Cavaliers' 126-91 loss, but he did take time to remind the Warriors fans at Oracle Arena of where he stands in NBA history.

James is correct in this assertion, as he has won three championships. Two with Miami in 2012 and 2013, and one with the Cavaliers last summer when the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Warriors.

James finished with just two assists and six turnovers Monday, with the worst plus-minus of his career. So while he's correct that he does have those three rings, maybe that wasn't the game to do so.