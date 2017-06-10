WATCH: LeBron James throws himself an alley-oop off the backboard in Game 4
Cavs superstar keeps adding to his highlight reel in the league's championship series
Every time LeBron James steps out on the court, it seems like he's seconds away from doing something incredible. Something, like, say, throwing the ball to himself off the backboard for an alley-oop slam.
That's just what he did in the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and Warriors on Friday night. As he was driving through the lane on a break, he jumped into the air and got stuck with no option for a pass or a shot. Instead, he lobbed the ball off the backboard, landed, then immediately jumped and slammed it home with two hands.
*Extremely LeBron James kid voice* LEBRON JAMES.
We've obviously seen players do this before, but I don't think I can ever remember it in the NBA Finals. But hey, when you're The King, you can do what you want.
