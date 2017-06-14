WATCH: Lonzo Ball pokes fun at LaVar in humorous Father's Day commercial
Lonzo shares all the unique things his father has done to and for him ahead of Sunday's holiday
Ahead of Sunday's holiday aimed at honoring dads across the world, Foot Locker released a minute-long Father's Day commercial on Wednesday featuring top NBA Draft prospects Jonathan Isaac, Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball and De'Aaron Fox showing their appreciation toward their dads.
Fox shared memories of playing his dad 1-on-1, Tatum reflected on how his father never missed a game, but it's Ball who steals the spotlight by sharing unique memories of things his father, LaVar, has done for him. And it wasn't nearly as sentimental as the others.
"Of course there's that big day, when your dad berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches," Lonzo said. "Or that special moment where your dad sits you down and tells you where you're going to college. Copyrights your name to make it part of a family lifestyle brand. Went on First Take and shouted back and forth with Stephen A. Smith about how you're already better than the reigning league MVP.
"All those interviews in the stands during college games, the public spats with the all-time greats, sound bite after sound bite with the national media, then tells 29 out of 30 teams to not bother drafting you."
For as much as Lonzo has endured as the son of the outspoken LaVar, which Lonzo detailed quite well in the commercial, he's still got a pretty good sense of humor about all of it -- even if it's a bit dry. He didn't crack a smile, but for a message aimed at fathers that was meant to be heartwarming, he stole the show with his countless recollections of what it's like to be the son of the always flamboyant LaVar Ball.
