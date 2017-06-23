WATCH: Magic Johnson's call, dance after Lonzo Ball goes to Lakers in NBA Draft

Lonzo Ball went to the Lakers second overall, and it's a match made in heaven. After Ball's father LaVar emphatically proclaimed the Lakers a playoff team (and also said Lonzo being drafted by Los Angeles was the will of Zeus), new Lakers' GM Magic Johnson took to Twitter to declare that the Lakers got their guy. Johnson said that Lonzo was their first choice, and predicted that the pick was the first of many moves to come to improve the Lakers.

Johnson, of course, made room for Ball on the Lakers' roster by trading away DeAngelo Russell, thus creating a void for the Lakers at the point guard position. This pick, and Johnson's reaction to it, indicates that among all of the drama, Ball was always his No. 1 on the big board. It's exciting to think about Ball can accomplish with a legend like Johnson training him. Even if the Lakers aren't a playoff team yet as LaVar is already exclaiming, both sides certainly seem to think that he's a big step in that direction for them.