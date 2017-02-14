WATCH: Marc Gasol's tricky pass makes Vince Carter crack up mid-play

If teams got points for creativity, the Grizzlies would have gotten way more than three on this play.

Marc Gasol was at the top of the key looking to get the ball to the ageless wonder, Vince Carter, who was being guarded by Nets forward Luis Scola. Rather than passing the ball to someone else, Gasol decided to get creative and pass the ball right through Scola's legs.

Carter was so amused by the pass that he actually started laughing in the middle of the play, though -- Vince being the pro he is -- it didn't stop him from pulling up from three and knocking it down. Watch as the play unfolds:

Hard to blame Vince Carter for smiling after this Marc Gasol dime#GrindCitypic.twitter.com/GiPvqzgMA2 — NBA.com (@NBAcom) February 14, 2017

Gasol and Scola should be familiar with nutmegging, since they both come from countries (Spain and Argentina, respectively) that are absolutely obsessed with soccer.