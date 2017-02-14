WATCH: Marc Gasol's tricky pass makes Vince Carter crack up mid-play

Gasol found a creative way to get the ball to Carter on the wing

If teams got points for creativity, the Grizzlies would have gotten way more than three on this play.

Marc Gasol was at the top of the key looking to get the ball to the ageless wonder, Vince Carter, who was being guarded by Nets forward Luis Scola. Rather than passing the ball to someone else, Gasol decided to get creative and pass the ball right through Scola's legs.

Carter was so amused by the pass that he actually started laughing in the middle of the play, though -- Vince being the pro he is -- it didn't stop him from pulling up from three and knocking it down. Watch as the play unfolds:

Gasol and Scola should be familiar with nutmegging, since they both come from countries (Spain and Argentina, respectively) that are absolutely obsessed with soccer.

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories