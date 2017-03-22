WATCH: Marquese Chriss flies across the lane for a reverse alley-oop

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA Tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine! today and get instant NCAA Tournament news and alerts,and upsets from SportsLine!

Marquese Chriss has been coming on strong in the last month, averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting better than 50 percent from the field, including just under 42 percent from behind the arc. But at this point in his young NBA career, the Phoenix Suns rookie is most definitely known for his ability to jump and dunk. And for good reason. He’s extremely good at those two things, claiming the “Dunk of the Night” honor from NBA.com numerous times this season.

Early in the first quarter against the Heat on Tuesday night, Chriss added another impressive dunk to his resume. As Devin Booker drove the lane, he made eye contact with Chriss, who was cutting towards the rim from the other side of the floor. Booker then lobbed one up to Chriss, who leaped from one lane line, soaring all the way across the paint, before catching the ball with his back to the basket and slamming it home.

Yeah, we’re going to need a replay of that one.

Marquese Chriss confirmed athletic pic.twitter.com/4BsXplCc37 — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 21, 2017

Sheesh.

And the craziest thing is that Chriss probably isn’t even the best dunker on the Suns. That title, would go to Derrick Jones Jr.