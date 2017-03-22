WATCH: Marquese Chriss flies across the lane for a reverse alley-oop
The Suns rookie sure can soar
Marquese Chriss has been coming on strong in the last month, averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting better than 50 percent from the field, including just under 42 percent from behind the arc. But at this point in his young NBA career, the Phoenix Suns rookie is most definitely known for his ability to jump and dunk. And for good reason. He’s extremely good at those two things, claiming the “Dunk of the Night” honor from NBA.com numerous times this season.
Early in the first quarter against the Heat on Tuesday night, Chriss added another impressive dunk to his resume. As Devin Booker drove the lane, he made eye contact with Chriss, who was cutting towards the rim from the other side of the floor. Booker then lobbed one up to Chriss, who leaped from one lane line, soaring all the way across the paint, before catching the ball with his back to the basket and slamming it home.
Yeah, we’re going to need a replay of that one.
Sheesh.
And the craziest thing is that Chriss probably isn’t even the best dunker on the Suns. That title, would go to Derrick Jones Jr.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Lopez sinks the winner at buzzer
This is a brutal loss for Detroit
-
Lopez, Ibaka brawl in Toronto
Now that was a real fight
-
SVG on player rest: 'Consider the fans'
Even in Orlando, Van Gundy never rested healthy players
-
LeBron James fires back at LaVar Ball
The Cavaliers star had some strong words for the outspoken father of UCLA's Lonzo Ball
-
Vince Carter is still good at dunking
The NBA's oldest player can still get up and jam
-
Lakers to sign Nwaba to two-year deal
David Nwaba's amazing basketball journey continues
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre