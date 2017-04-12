WATCH: Mavericks reserve Tony Romo almost enters the game against the Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks honored Tony Romo , who had recently retired after 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, by allowing him to suit up and sit on the bench for their game Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. Romo went through shootaround with the team, and even joined them for pregame warmups , where he showed off some skills.

Tony Romo getting up jumpers pic.twitter.com/DHohRd9Doq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017

Unfortunately, there were no plans for Romo to actually check in to the game. He tried to change that in the final minutes, however, as he made his way toward the front of the bench. That’s where his scheme stalled, however, as Rick Carlisle put his arm around his newest player, and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban ran in to drag him away.

😲😂😂😂😂 Tony Romo almost enters the Dallas Mavericks game #MFFL pic.twitter.com/fb94nwFrAp — The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) April 12, 2017

Look, the Mavs were down by 13 with just over two minutes left. All they needed was two touchdowns for the win. It was just Romo’s natural instinct to try and lead the two-minute drill. Alas, it was not to be.

Sorry, Tony.

It would have been pretty neat if he had been allowed to actually play in the game, but nevertheless, this was an awesome gesture by the Mavericks, and a pretty fun way to honor a Dallas sports legend.