WATCH: Nate Robinson literally goes through 7-footer's legs in D-League game
Little man gets the advantage on a bigger defender in unorthodox way
There’s this basketball move called the nutmeg, where you throw a pass through the opponent’s leg for the assist. Nate Robinson took that to a new level on Saturday night. Robinson didn’t just pass through Walter Tavares’ legs in a D-League game, he dribbled straight through.
That’s a 5-foot-9 guard going through the legs of a 7-3 center. Props to Robinson for his innovation. It makes you wonder if he went into the game expecting to do that, if he has thought about it and was just waiting for the right opportunity, if he saw Tavare’s stance in-game and saw an opportunity, or if it was just one of those spur-of-the-moment things.
Either way, pretty genius.
Robinson’s looking for a way back into the league after being waived by the Nuggets last year. And apparently that way is through Tavares’ legs. The question you have is if Isaiah Thomas, also 5-9, will pull this off next.
