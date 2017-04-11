WATCH: Noah Vonleh beats buzzer in absurd fashion; Blazers edge Spurs

I can’t stop laughing about the way the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

In a game that didn’t matter for either team in the standings, Blazers guard Shabazz Napier played the role of Damian Lillard with his team down by one point and six seconds on the clock. When Napier split two defenders, though, he dribbled the ball off Portland center Meyers Leonard’s knee.

San Antonio forwards Kyle Anderson and David Lee tried to grab it, but Napier ran back into the fray and managed to tip it toward the basket. That’s where Blazers big man Noah Vonleh was standing, so he grabbed the ball and made an uncontested layup at the buzzer. Final score: Portland 99, San Antonio 98.

Here’s the finish:

Vonleh, who has been a bright spot for the Blazers recently, scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Napier had a game-high 32 points on 9-for-20 shooting, plus six rebounds and five assists. Portland fans didn’t get to see Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Allen Crabbe or Moe Harkless, but they probably won’t forget this one.