WATCH: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suffers left hip strain, leaves game

Denver Nuggets sensation Nikola Jokic had to leave Thursday's 127-120 win against the Phoenix Suns with 1:47 left because of a strained left hip, according to the team. Jokic had 29 points on 12-for-21 shooting, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal before falling to the floor when guarding Suns guard Devin Booker.

This was a scary one because it looked like a non-contact injury. Jokic had an X-Ray after the game, which was negative, and he will have an MRI on Friday. There is no word yet on his status going forward, but he's Denver's best player and any kind of absence would be rough news.