WATCH: Nuggets offense shows off insane ball movement before getting bucket

You’re used to seeing dazzling ball movement from teams like the Spurs and Warriors -- even the Hawks back in 2015 had some special possessions. But no one’s really paying attention to what’s going on in Denver, where the Nuggets now have the sixth-best offense in the NBA after their 110-98 victory over the Bucks on Wednesday. And that offense has come mostly from a dazzling array of passes.

In the third quarter, Denver unleashed this possession, which featured nine passes in just 12 seconds, including two absolutely insane dishes from Nikola Jokic:

That’s just beautiful basketball. The corner behind-the-back bounce pass on the move, the one-handed handball sling to the side -- those are some elite-level passes from the 22-year-old. The Nuggets’ whole system is like this, though. Denver is sixth in assist ratio because of this kind of play.

Also notable: Wednesday marked the first career start for rookie Jamal Murray, who finished with 10 points and five assists. Between Murray, Gary Harris, and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets very quietly have something fun and interesting going on in Denver.