WATCH: Nurk fever hits new heights as Bosnian band performs Jusuf Nurkic song

Jusuf Nurkic is a sensation. The center has turned around the Portland Trail Blazers’ season, pushed them into the eighth spot in the playoffs, burned his former team and delighted fans back home in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The way Nurk Fever has spread, I suppose it was only a matter of time before a Bosnian band honored him with a song.

Here’s “Nurk Fever” by Dubioza kolektiv:

Nurk Fever Bosnian Beast from the Wild Wild East #NurkFever #BosnianBeast Posted by Dubioza kolektiv on Thursday, March 30, 2017

While this lacks the production value of, say, Latvian rap group Transleiteris’ song about Kristaps Porzingis, I appreciate its simplicity. It’s not too long, it’s ridiculous and it’s extremely catchy. It also has Nurkic’s approval -- the Bosnian Beast has already retweeted it three times. Don’t be surprised if the Blazers play it during one of their upcoming home games.