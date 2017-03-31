WATCH: Nurk fever hits new heights as Bosnian band performs Jusuf Nurkic song
'Bosnian beast ... from the wild wild east!'
Jusuf Nurkic is a sensation. The center has turned around the Portland Trail Blazers’ season, pushed them into the eighth spot in the playoffs, burned his former team and delighted fans back home in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The way Nurk Fever has spread, I suppose it was only a matter of time before a Bosnian band honored him with a song.
Here’s “Nurk Fever” by Dubioza kolektiv:
While this lacks the production value of, say, Latvian rap group Transleiteris’ song about Kristaps Porzingis, I appreciate its simplicity. It’s not too long, it’s ridiculous and it’s extremely catchy. It also has Nurkic’s approval -- the Bosnian Beast has already retweeted it three times. Don’t be surprised if the Blazers play it during one of their upcoming home games.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Heat continue exceeding expectations
Led by Goran Dragic, Miami is not satisfied with simply qualifying for the postseason
-
LeBron James mimics Lonzo Ball's shot
This is some pretty obvious shade, right?
-
Noah the worst deal in Knicks history?
Paying Noah $72 million over four seasons is unwise, but Knicks made similar bad deals before,...
-
Five playoffs X-factors you won't expect
Underrated and under-appreciated, these role players will play a big part in the postseaso...
-
Cousins: Kings treated me like cattle
The star center said he would have respected Sacramento if it had been upfront with him
-
Pippen: Knicks should oust Phil Jackson
The former Bulls star didn't protect his ex-coach, blaming him for the Knicks' struggles
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre