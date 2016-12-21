WATCH: Patty Mills' three helps Spurs end Rockets' 10-game win streak

San Antonio hands Houston its first loss in December

Houston's 10-game win streak is no more.

Going on a 20-11 run in the final 5:50 of the fourth quarter, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Houston Rockets 102-100. Patty Mills punctuated that massive run with a three-pointer that gave the Spurs the lead with 13 seconds left:

The Rockets shot themselves in the foot by shooting poorly from three-point range. Usually their bread and butter, the Rockets shot a season-low 15.8 from three, going a dismal 6-for-30. Houston went for a three at the buzzer, but James Harden missed as time expired.

At 15-1, San Antonio has the best road record in the league. The Spurs overall are 23-5 and second in the West, one spot above the third-place Rockets.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

