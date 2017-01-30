WATCH: Paul George grins before rising up and dropping poster dunk on Capela's head

Sometimes you know good things are going to happen for you

Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George provided a reminder Sunday night against the Rockets of just what he's capable of in what is considered a down season for him. George rose up and put Clint Capela on a poster that, according to scientists, removed approximately 34 percent of Capela's soul.

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

Call Lemony Snicket. Capela just suffered a series of unfortunate events.

The best part of that dunk, though, came before it. Here's a still of George's face before he took off:

pg13.png

That is the face of a young child running down the stairs on Christmas morning. It is the expression of an actor before he finally gets that Oscar. It's the look you make when you realize it's Taco Tuesday.

Oh, and for good measure? This dunk fulfills the technical definition of "dunking on" someone. The ball actually hits Capela's head on the way down.

oh.png

Vicious.

