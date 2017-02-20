WATCH: People think this is the moment DeMarcus Cousins found out he was traded

Cousins reportedly learned about trade while heading to airport

The internet was abuzz with jokes and pure shock after the Sacramento Kings reportedly traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a pair of picks. One particular video clip that was widely shared was Cousins’ interview after the All-Star game in New Orleans on Sunday.

In the clip, a Kings PR staff member whispers in Cousins’ ear before he starts answering questions, which does seem a bit suspicious, especially since reporters are first told “All-Star questions only.” Cousins then wondered out loud, “What other questions we got?” This prompted the the Kings staff member to whisper more information in Cousins’ ear, to which he says, “Oh, really? It’s whatever.” 

It’s tempting to think that this was the exact moment Cousins found out he was traded but, according to Sacramento Kings Radio Reporter Sean Cunningham, at that point Cousins still did not know for sure that he was being traded. Instead he was being told about the rumored deal. 

Knowing that, it still makes the full video of Cousins’ postgame availability an interesting watch:

DeMarcus Cousins Full Interview After Being Informed Of Trade To The Pelicans by SeniorFizz on YouTube

When Cousins was fielding questions the trade had not yet been reported, but because of all of the rumors reporters repeatedly asked him different questions about a hypothetical deal to New Orleans. Cousins responded by saying he was happy, still a King and a little disappointed that at the last minute of his All-Star weekend, he had to deal with these type of questions. 

But Cousins also basically says, whatever happens, happens. Which is, of course, exactly what happened. 

