WATCH: Potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Markelle Fultz works out for 76ers

Fultz was in Philly on the heels of a report indicating the Celtics may trade the No. 1 pick to the 76ers

Nothing has happened yet, but multiple reports indicate that the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are close to a deal that would send the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Sixers in exchange for a package of picks that includes the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night. 

Markelle Fultz is expected to be that top pick, and on Saturday evening, he made his way to Philadelphia to workout for the Sixers as well as interview and undergo some medical testing. 

Fultz talked about the workout afterward:

Normally, these workouts are kept under wraps, but the Sixers put on a show, tweeting pictures of Fultz at their facility, and even live streaming a portion of the workout. 

It's only one drill during one workout, but Fultz struggled during a 3-point drill at the end of the session. 

It seems doubtful that one workout would have an impact on whether the deal is made or where Fultz is drafted. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories