WATCH: Potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Markelle Fultz works out for 76ers

Nothing has happened yet, but multiple reports indicate that the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are close to a deal that would send the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Sixers in exchange for a package of picks that includes the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Markelle Fultz is expected to be that top pick, and on Saturday evening, he made his way to Philadelphia to workout for the Sixers as well as interview and undergo some medical testing.

Fultz talked about the workout afterward:

Normally, these workouts are kept under wraps, but the Sixers put on a show, tweeting pictures of Fultz at their facility, and even live streaming a portion of the workout.

Fultz going in for dunk, shooting 3 at other end. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/FvL3fLUpNz — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) June 18, 2017

Fultz from beyond arc pic.twitter.com/TrB2P9nHBr — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) June 18, 2017

It's only one drill during one workout, but Fultz struggled during a 3-point drill at the end of the session.

Fultz just went 4-for-18 shooting 3s in around-the-world format. — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) June 18, 2017

It seems doubtful that one workout would have an impact on whether the deal is made or where Fultz is drafted.