WATCH: Rockets' Troy Williams flies in for a ridiculous putback slam
The D-League dunk contest champ brings his skills to the NBA
When the Houston Rockets called up Troy Williams from the Iowa Energy of the D-League, he was expected just to be some added depth on the wing.
Williams didn’t play a single minute in his first 10 games with the Rockets. Now, he’s starting.
Williams started Sunday in place of Trevor Ariza, who missed the game because of personal reasons. Williams was brilliant, knocking down six triples on his way to 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the Rockets’ 123-116 victory over the Suns. Unfortunately for Houston, Sam Dekker broke his hand in that game , and so now Williams has replaced Dekker in the starting lineup.
Williams didn’t score much in his second start Wednesday night against Denver, but despite only scoring two baskets, he once again left a lasting impression thanks to an incredible putback slam. Late in the third quarter, James Harden fired up a 3-pointer that bounced off the front of the rim, hit the backboard and caromed toward the front of the rim.
With three Nuggets around the rim, it looked like they would easily secure the rebound, but Williams came careening into the paint, took off from outside the charge circle and threw down a nasty jam right on Nikola Jokic’s head.
Hey, the guy wasn’t the D-League dunk contest champion for nothing.
