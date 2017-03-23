WATCH: Rudy Gobert drops career-high 35 in NBA's most efficient game this season

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine! today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts,throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

Rudy Gobert is known most for his work on the defensive end of the floor, and for good reason. He leads the league in blocks with 2.6 per game, and is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. On Wednesday night, however, he had a remarkable all-around game in Utah’s 108-101 victory against New York.

Gobert was 13 for 14 from the field, finishing with a career-high 35 points, while pulling down 13 rebounds and blocking four shots. In addition to being the best performance for Gobert in his career, it was also the most efficient in the league this season, as Gobert finished with a shooting percentage of nearly 93 percent.

He also became only the seventh player in the past 30 years to score 35-plus points while shooting at least 90 percent.

The Jazz needed every single one of those points Wednesday night, too; Gordon Hayward and George Hill combined for only 34 points on 13-of-35 shooting.