WATCH: Russell Westbrook accidentally pegs ref in head with ball, earns technical

The Thunder star apologized but still picked up his 10th tech of the season

The NBA recently rescinded two of Russell Westbrook's 11 technical fouls this season, bringing his total down to nine. However, he quickly brought his total up to 10 again after he inadvertently hit an official with the ball in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Wanting to pass the ball to official Tre Maddox as he headed into a timeout, Westbrook accidentally pegged the veteran ref right in the head. Westbrook immediately apologized but another official whistled the Thunder superstar for a technical:

In their review of this technical, the league may rescind this one as well, especially since Westbrook apologized immediately and didn't actually intend to hit Maddox. Plus Westbrook apologized again in a break in play during the second quarter.

But for now the technical stands and Westbrook is tied with Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for the most technicals in the league with 10. Six more and Westbrook will reach the technical foul limit and get suspended for a game.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories