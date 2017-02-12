WATCH: Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant exchange trash talk

Kevin Durant told the media before the Warriors' first game in OKC vs. the Thunder this week that the so-called "feud" between him and Russell Westbrook was a media creation. Few people believed him, given the history between the two. And this sequence during Saturday night's game isn't going to do anything to change their minds.

Even with the Warriors up big in the third quarter, Westbrook made a series of dazzling plays to try and turn the momentum, and headed into a timeout, Westbrook and his former teammate exchanged, um, pleasantries.

Westbrook: "I'm coming!"



Durant: "So what."



I'm a lip reader on the side — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 12, 2017

Yeah, I would not say that this is fake news. There's genuine bad blood there. Maybe it's all on-court, but it's on-court bad blood nonetheless.

It's kind of symbolic of the two, though. Westbrook is relentless and keeps coming no matter what, and Durant is all about winning. It's why he went to Golden State, because he wanted the absolute easiest way to win, and why Westbrook re-signed with the Thunder. For him, he wants it to be difficult. The path of the two kind of shows through here.

The Warriors, though were cruising, because they are better than the Thunder.